Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?

Photo: Britney Spears fears losing sons once again amid new allegations

Britney Spears reportedly fears history might repeat itself and she could lose her sons all over again.

As fans will recall, the pop icon recently began rebuilding her relationship with sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

For years, Spears, 43, had been paying Federline $40,000 a month in child support.

The amount was cut in half when Sean turned 18 last year and ended completely when Jayden reached the same milestone in November.

Now, a new report from Us Weekly suggested that Britney's hard-won progress with her boys may be in jeopardy following Federline's upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

“She’s been overjoyed in her relationship with her boys, and Kevin's allegations built another barrier she has to overcome with them now,” an insider told the outlet.

Excerpts from the tell-all, which is set for release on Tuesday, October 21, have already sparked controversy online.

In it, Federline accused his ex-wife of shocking behavior during their marriage, from making out with another woman early in their relationship to calling ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding. He even claims Britney snorted cocaine at a party while breastfeeding something he claimed was his “final straw.”

According to the insider, Britney has already “spoken with” Sean and Jayden about the memoir “weeks ago,” but she intends to revisit the conversation “once she knows all of what Kevin is claiming.”