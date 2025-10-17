 
Geo News

Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?

Britney Spears has reportedly spoken to Kevin Federline and her sons about their father's memoir

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 17, 2025

Photo: Britney Spears fears losing sons once again amid new allegations
Photo: Britney Spears fears losing sons once again amid new allegations

Britney Spears reportedly fears history might repeat itself and she could lose her sons all over again.

As fans will recall, the pop icon recently began rebuilding her relationship with sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

For years, Spears, 43, had been paying Federline $40,000 a month in child support. 

The amount was cut in half when Sean turned 18 last year and ended completely when Jayden reached the same milestone in November.

Now, a new report from Us Weekly suggested that Britney's hard-won progress with her boys may be in jeopardy following Federline's upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

“She’s been overjoyed in her relationship with her boys, and Kevin's allegations built another barrier she has to overcome with them now,” an insider told the outlet.

Excerpts from the tell-all, which is set for release on Tuesday, October 21, have already sparked controversy online. 

In it, Federline accused his ex-wife of shocking behavior during their marriage, from making out with another woman early in their relationship to calling ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding. He even claims Britney snorted cocaine at a party while breastfeeding something he claimed was his “final straw.”

According to the insider, Britney has already “spoken with” Sean and Jayden about the memoir “weeks ago,” but she intends to revisit the conversation “once she knows all of what Kevin is claiming.”

Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death
Hilaria Baldwin forces Alec to play toughest role of history: Source
Hilaria Baldwin forces Alec to play toughest role of history: Source
Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley's cause of death
Brain bleed cited as Ace Frehley's cause of death
Ben Stiller reflects on 25 years of his marriage with Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller reflects on 25 years of his marriage with Christine Taylor
Selena Gomez receives THIS advice from Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez receives THIS advice from Taylor Swift