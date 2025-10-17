Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan had 'power struggles' on sets of 'Yellowstone'

Photo: Truth behind Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' fallout revealed

Kevin Costner reportedly wanted to take the reins of Yellowstone but creator Taylor Sheridan had other plans.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, tensions between the two grew as the hit Paramount series became a cultural phenomenon.

While Costner, brought the Hollywood star power, Sheridan, 55, was the show’s creative force and sole writer.

“Obviously, when Yellowstone first began, it was Kevin’s show,” a source exclusively told the outlet.

“He was the major star and the draw, and everyone knew that.”

However, the insider explained that Costner “felt he was the authority on what made things feel authentic to the subject matter,” which reportedly clashed with Sheridan's uncompromising creative vision.

“Everything about this franchise is Taylor’s creation, his baby. So that was an area of tension, for sure,” the source added.

As the show's popularity skyrocketed, the dynamic between the two men reportedly became increasingly strained.

“It’s fair to say that there was a bit of a power struggle between Kevin and Taylor, especially as the seasons went on,” the insider claimed.

The source also revealed that Costner gradually became more distant from his co-stars.

“He really didn’t interact with them apart from filming. While other cast members grew closer, he was always a bit removed,” they concluded.