Prince Harry, Prince William 'furious' over Meghan Markle's THIS move

Syeda Waniya
October 18, 2025

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently faced criticism after casually posting a video from her Paris trip featuring her kicking up her heels while driving at the tunnel where Princess Diana was killed in car accident.

Royal experts called the Instagram video "beyond stupid."

Now, insiders told RadarOnline that the insensitive video hit Prince Harry and Prince William hard.

The source said, "There’s talk in the palace that the prince was disgusted by the post. Insiders even say they had a bitter argument and he stormed out."

"He adored his mum — and everyone knows how difficult her death was for him," they added.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the Prince of Wales reportedly went "white with anger."

"William saw the clip and went white with anger," an insider told Rob Shuter, who revealed it on Substack.

They went on to share, "o him, it wasn't just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult."

Adding, "He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family."

Prince Harry, the husband of Meghan Markle, was only 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away in 1997. However, Prince William, the Prince of Wales was 15 years old at the time.

