Kevin Federline drops bombshell 'knife' accusation against Britney Spears

Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears wanted her sons 'dead'

Kevin Federline made shocking claims against ex wife Britney Spears about her irresponsible behaviour towards their sons.

In his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, set to release on October 21, the 47-year-old former dancer accused Spears that she treated their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, during their childhood, recklessly.

He claimed Spears once stood outside their sons' room "with a knife in her hand" while watching them sleep and used cocaine during the time she was breastfeeding, as per an excerpt from the book published by Variety.

However, Spears denied both claims on X, and accused Ferderline of "gaslighting" her.

"I 100 percent beg to differ," she wrote on social media.

Federline also alleged that Preston told him Spears “punched him in the face,” and that she bleached their sons’ hair, causing burns.

He further claimed she made Preston bath with her when he was 10 or 11, gave Jayden shellfish despite his allergy, and once wished both sons “dead.”

A spokesperson of Spears denied all allegations, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her… All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism," via Daily Mail.

Spears fired back on X, writing, “Why is HE SO ANGRY… The boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

She added: “If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them.”