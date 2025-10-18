Why Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith halt custody trial for daughter?

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith reach new turn in custody battle

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith cancelled their trial over custody issues for their five-year-old daughter Juno.

As per a legal document, the 39-year-old actress' defense team asked the court on October 14, to remove the former couple's divorce trial from the court's calendar, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 15, via People.

The filing revealed that The Queen & Slim actress and the 47-year-old actor are working outside of the court to compromise on a settlement over custody for their daughter

The court document read, "[Turner-Smith and Jackson] are in the process of negotiating a custody judgment. The parties will return to the privately compensated temporary judge to resolve any impasses in the proposed custody judgment," read the documents.

This came after Jackson filed emergency custody against Jodie on May 30, alleging that Jodie admitted their 5-year-old daughter Juno to a new school without his permission, which surpassed the commute range both had settled on—45 minutes from his place.

"Respondent respectfully requests orders ensuring that the minor child continues attending her present school for the next academic year 2025-2026,” the court document read, “and for the parents' joint consent to be required for any subsequent school change."

For the unversed, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023 after four years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in May 2025.

At the time of filing, the former couple agreed on joint custody of their daughter and that Jackson would pay $2,787 in monthly child support.

However, Juno’s academic future has been a topic of disagreement between the pair since their divorce filing.