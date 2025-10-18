Kevin Federline claims he was blindsided with Britney Spears divorce

Ex-dancer Kevin Federline reflects on Britney Spears split

Kevin Federline says he was blindsided when Britney Spears filed for divorce from him in November 2006.

The former dancer, 47, shares the story in his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, hitting shelves on October 21.

At the time, Federline was promoting his album Playing with Fire in Canada on the set of MuchMusic. Meanwhile, back home, his marriage to Spears, 43, was crumbling.

In his memoir, he says a fight had escalated to the point that he had his lawyer draft a letter asking Spears not to breastfeed their sons, Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19, while under the influence.

Federline writes that he only learned Spears had officially filed for divorce during pre-show preparations. “My brain just… froze. I must’ve looked like a deer in headlights,” he recalls. “My first thought was, ‘What the f*** are you talking about?’ Nobody had told me… That’s how I found out.”

He adds that he tried to remain composed on set, but inside he was “unraveling,” believing they were still trying to work things out. After taping, he confirmed the filing with his lawyer, only to find the news had already reached the press.

Federline claims Spears was advised legally to file before he had a chance, with her PR team worried about public perception following her breakup with Justin Timberlake.