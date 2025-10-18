Victoria Beckham jokes about singing again with 'Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham teases return to stage with Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham appeared to be hinting at a reunion tour of the Spice Girls as the band is about to hit 30th anniversary.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM on Friday, the 51-year-old fashion designer, who rose to fame as 'Posh Spice' as a member of Spice Girls in 1994, teased a potential reunion tour.

Victoria admitted on the US radio show that she is "tempted" by the thought of performing again with her former bandmates.

“It would be tempting," she told the host.

"But could I take on a world tour?" Victoria rhetorically said, adding, "No I can't. I have a job…”

Moreover, Victoria spilled her doubts about her singing skills.

The wife of David Beckham joked: “How good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere! I love the idea of it. I mean I don't know if I could even still sing, I mean I was never that great!"

For the unversed, the Spice Girls last performed in the US during their 2008 reunion tour. Their most recent reunion was in 2019, though Victoria did not take part.

Back in April, reports suggested the band was planning a reunion tour to mark three decades of the Spice Girls, however, Victoria was said to be “90 per cent out of the running.”

The other members of the Spice Girls are Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Mel C.