Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s rom-com 'The Drama' gets official premiere date

A24 has officially announced the release date of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s new rom-com movie, The Drama.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the most-awaited film will hit cinemas on April 3, 2026.

As per THR, the film “centers on a couple, played by Zendaya and Pattinson, who, in the days leading up to their wedding, end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other. The story tackles the blindness of love.”

Alongside Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film's other cast includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates.

Film critics are already describing the upcoming rom-com as one of A24’s most ambitious projects to date.

For those unversed, Zendaya and Robert will also be seen together in the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, The Odyssey. The film will premiere in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Next year, Zendaya will be seen playing lead roles in the MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day and in the third installment of the HBO series Euphoria.

Meanwhile, Robert can next be seen alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the thriller comedy, Die My Love.