Kevin Federline reveals what sons think of his memoir about Britney Spears

Kevin Federline's memoir 'You Thought You Knew' comes out October 21

Web Desk
October 18, 2025

Kevin Federline says his sons support his upcoming memoir about Britney Spears.

The former dancer made the admissions on Thursday, telling Extra his sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, “are old enough to understand and approve what I’m doing.”

His memoir, You Thought You Knew, comes out October 21 and explores his marriage to Spears, their family life, and her public struggles.

Federline recalls a 2007 incident when Spears allegedly showed up at his home after leaving rehab, shouting to be let in before “climbing the front gate.” He claims he refused to let her see their children because she was “in no condition” at the time.

He also alleges Spears drank alcohol while on medication, used drugs before breastfeeding, and acted erratically online after her conservatorship ended—to the point that her behaviour pushed their sons offline.

He has also spoken of a “breaking point” when she allegedly told one of them she wished he, his brother, and their father were dead.

