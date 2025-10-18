Nicole Kidman trying to stay ‘positive' amid heartbreak

Nicole Kidman focusing on ‘family and work' post-divorce

Nicole Kidman is focusing on “family and work” after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress has shockingly split from country singer and sources have revealed to PEOPLE magazine the Oscar-winner is “surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her – her family and her work.”

As the actress is back in Nashville following a recent trip to Europe, she is said to be “keeping it positive.”

The source added: “She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets – she believes everything happens for a reason.”

News of the couple’s separation broke on September 29 and the court documents confirmed that Nicole filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Nicole and Keith married each other in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Nicole requested to be the primary residential parent as part of the divorce proceedings.

A source close to the Paddington star said: “She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life. She has several work projects coming up and is looking forward to them.”

Additionally, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was published shortly after the divorce filing, Nicole Kidman discussed how separation from your partner affects you emotionally.

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass,” she concluded.