'Heat' maker shares big update on upcoming sequel

Michael Mann shares his views on AI in 'Heat 2'

Heat is returning with the sequel, as Michael Mann, the director behind the movie, says he is open to using AI in the forthcoming film.



“I don’t I experiment with technology gratuitously,” he shares. “When I have a dramatic need or esthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need.”

“Aging and de-aging may be very important in the next film." he continues. "Heat 2 is an expensive movie to make, but I believe it should be made at the proper size and scale. It’s going to shoot in Chicago, Los Angeles, Angeles, Paraguay, and possibly some parts in Singapore.”

It is worth noting that the movie has shifted from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM-owned United Artists.

“People make dramas at a certain budget level, because of the costs, not because of anybody being greedy. If it was at a lower price, I could have made it anywhere."

"But it’s complex. I can’t get into all the politics of it. But we moved from Warner Brothers to Amazon and United Artists, but it will be absolutely released theatrically, in the United States, probably in about 4,000 cinemas and for at least 45 days," Michael notes.

Michael's comments come during the press conference of the Lumiere Award, where he received the top prize.