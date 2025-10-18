Louis Tomlinson gets honest about grieving Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson opens up about Liam Payne grief

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the emotional aftermath of Liam Payne's tragic untimely death.

Louis’ former One Direction bandmate died aged 31 in Buenos Aires after falling from a third floor balcony at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel on October 16, 2024.

Toxicology report revealed that he had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

In a new interview with The Independent, Louis shared that he has a hard time accepting that Liam is dead.

"I naively thought that, at this point, I'd unfortunately be a little bit more well versed with grief than other people my age," he reflected, having lost his mother to leukemia in 2016, and his sister to an accidental overdose in 2019.

"I thought that might mean something, but it didn't at all. It's something I'll never really accept. I don't think," he added of Liam’s death.

On Thursday, October 16, tributes poured in for the late singer. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared a sweet video of Liam attempting to lift her up and failing.

Liam’s sister Ruth penned a heartbreaking note, writing, "1year, 12months, 52weeks, 365days... whichever way I say it, it still means the most heartbreaking truth that you're not here any more."

She added, "When you used to go away on tour, and l'd cry that you'd be gone for a while, I always knew you'd come back, but now I can't get you home, I can't meet up with you somewhere in the world, I can't facetime or text to see how you're doing, it's an eternal homesick feeling because we can't go back."