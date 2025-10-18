 
Geo News

Justin Bieber's safe haven revealed: He can 'just be Justin' there

Justin Bieber has found a place away from prying paparazzi to chill

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Justin Bieber's safe place to hang out revealed

Justin Bieber has been the subject of rounds of speculation, whether its his health or his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Whenever Justin stepped out, reports swirled that he looked weak, or didn’t dress up to match his wife’s aesthetic, all the while the divorce rumors remained constant.

Now, the Baby hitmaker has found a place to hang out with other elites and enjoy his passions like sports and fashion. Justin has been frequenting THE LEAGUE, an underground sporting venue that people have dubbed "Los Angeles’ best-kept secret."

The events are invite only and has been created for the likes of "CEOs, VIPs, athletes and people from all walks of life" to hang out safely.

Co-founder Ron Abaekob told Page Six, "I designed THE LEAGUE as a destination where a structural engineer with high taste would be playing on the same futsal team as Justin Bieber and Vic Mensa."

An insider told the publication, "I’ve seen Justin here numerous times, and every time he brings incredible energy."

"He’s always smiling, interacting with everyone and genuinely looks like he’s in his element. It’s clear he’s just having fun and enjoying the vibe," they added.

On Justin Bieber’s Instagram, fans can see many new posts where the singer is seen sitting courtside, playing, or partying. 

Elizabeth Berkley says working with Diane Keaton in 'First Wives Club' was 'profound time'
Elizabeth Berkley says working with Diane Keaton in 'First Wives Club' was 'profound time'
Kylie Jenner finds THIS from her 2016 phone after music debut
Kylie Jenner finds THIS from her 2016 phone after music debut
Jessica Simpson reveals what age group of guys attracts her post divorce
Jessica Simpson reveals what age group of guys attracts her post divorce
'Heat 2' story comes to light
'Heat 2' story comes to light
Keith Urban, Blake Shelton blown away by 'The Road' contestant's performance video
Keith Urban, Blake Shelton blown away by 'The Road' contestant's performance
Julia Roberts reveals why she played 'icy' character in 'After the Hunt'
Julia Roberts reveals why she played 'icy' character in 'After the Hunt'
Louis Tomlinson gets honest about grieving Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson gets honest about grieving Liam Payne
Chris O'Donnell talks about working with his 'Grey's Anatomy' castmates on '9-1-1: Nashville'
Chris O'Donnell talks about working with his 'Grey's Anatomy' castmates on '9-1-1: Nashville'