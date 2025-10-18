Justin Bieber's safe haven revealed: He can 'just be Justin' there

Justin Bieber's safe place to hang out revealed

Justin Bieber has been the subject of rounds of speculation, whether its his health or his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Whenever Justin stepped out, reports swirled that he looked weak, or didn’t dress up to match his wife’s aesthetic, all the while the divorce rumors remained constant.

Now, the Baby hitmaker has found a place to hang out with other elites and enjoy his passions like sports and fashion. Justin has been frequenting THE LEAGUE, an underground sporting venue that people have dubbed "Los Angeles’ best-kept secret."

The events are invite only and has been created for the likes of "CEOs, VIPs, athletes and people from all walks of life" to hang out safely.

Co-founder Ron Abaekob told Page Six, "I designed THE LEAGUE as a destination where a structural engineer with high taste would be playing on the same futsal team as Justin Bieber and Vic Mensa."

An insider told the publication, "I’ve seen Justin here numerous times, and every time he brings incredible energy."

"He’s always smiling, interacting with everyone and genuinely looks like he’s in his element. It’s clear he’s just having fun and enjoying the vibe," they added.

On Justin Bieber’s Instagram, fans can see many new posts where the singer is seen sitting courtside, playing, or partying.