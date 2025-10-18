'Never hit me': Ex-wife on Martin Scorsese

Apple TV has made a documentary on the life of celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese. In it, many of his friends, peers, and family weigh in on their relationships with him.



Isabella Rossellini, his ex-wife, is one of them. Her marriage with the Academy-winning director lasted three years, from 1979 to 1982.

As is known, the filmmaker "could get really angry," but she says, "Not toward me. He never hit me or anything like that, but he could demolish a room."

Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini

She continues, "A friend of his once filmed him and showed it to him. Marty was shocked because he didn't realize the level of violence that this minuscule body, asthmatic, could [create.] It was like a volcano. It was terrifying."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Isabella sheds light on the issues Martin faced during the shooting of 1982's The King of Comedy.

"I don't even remember why he got so mad. I think that sometimes it could be a very silly little reason that would make him go over the top," she recalls.

Martin's ex-wife continues, "Sometimes he [would] wake up like, '**** it, **** it, **** it,' and I would say 'Marty, the day hasn't even started.'

"Then I understood that partially also this rage was part of the fuel to give him courage; because you know, he was this little boy from Little Italy and was now this big director who had to direct this big film and big budget."

"And I think rage gave him that stamina to get through the day, to get to finish the film, because it's not easy. So it was complex to be with him," she concludes.

It is worth noting Martin's marriage to Isabella was her third marriage, as his current and fifth wife is Helen Morris.

Mr. Scorsese is playing on Apple TV.