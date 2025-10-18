Elizabeth Berkley says working with Diane Keaton in 'First Wives Club' was 'profound time'

Elizabeth Berkley opens up about working with Diane Keaton in 'First Wives Club'

Elizabeth Berkley has opened up about working with Diane Keaton in First Wives Club.

For those unaware, other than Keaton, the 53-year-old American actress also worked with celebrated stars in the 1996 comedy film, including Maggie Smith, Goldie Hawn, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stephen Collins, and Bette Midler.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the world premiere of Hulu’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, Berkley reminisced about working with all the great actors in First Wives Club, especially the impact Keaton left on her.

Expressing her feelings, she said, “It was a profound time. To be embraced by these three most extraordinary women at the top of their game, women I had looked up to.”

The Showgirls star went on to confess that Keaton, Midler, and Hawn surpassed his expectations in ways she never imagined.

Berkley remarked, “They say never get too close to your heroes. Well, each of those women in their own right not only lived up to what I hoped they would be, they went beyond with their warmth, their generosity, their embrace of me and encouragement at a time where I really needed it in the industry.”

She stated that in the ‘90s, when women supporting each other was rarely highlighted, “those women did,” adding, “So for me as a 20-something to see that, I realized what it could be and that I never wanted anything less than that.”