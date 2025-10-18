 
Kylie Jenner finds THIS from her 2016 phone after music debut

Kylie Jenner makes her music debut as King Kylie with 'Fourth Strike'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 18, 2025

Kylie Jenner has dropped throwback photos from her King Kylie era.

The reality TV star, who is reviving her King Kylie era, revealed that she found her old phone as she dropped some throwback moments.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kylie wrote, "found my phone from 2016."

Adding, "I can’t believe i never posted these!!!"

The carousel of photos shared featured Kylie posing with mom Kris Jenner and also some photos of her in iconic pink hair and rainbow braid.

Notably, Kylie reminded fans in the caption, "The King Kylie Collection launches tomorrow at 12PM PT on kyliecomsetics.com."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One user wrote, "the pink hair was EVERYTHING!"

Another added, "the rainbow braid hair is unbelievably iconic."

"The fact that you have your mom is so dope. Cherish these moments! It’s such a blessing," the third comment read.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes as Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul launches her King Kylie Collection and made her music debut with track Fourth Strike.

