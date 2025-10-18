Scott Patterson shares his desire to play THIS character besides Danes on 'Gilmore Girls'

Scott Patterson wants to play THIS role besides Danes on 'Gilmore Girls'

Scott Patterson has unveiled which character he would like to play other than the one he depicted on Gilmore Girls.

For those unaware, in the comedy-drama television series, which aired from 2000 to 2007, the 67-year-old American actor played the role of Luke Danes.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Patterson said there was another character on Gilmore Girls, which he would definitely play if it was offered to him.

Referring to Sean Gunn’s role, he jokingly quipped, “If I had a chance to play any other character on that show, it would’ve been Kirk [Gleason], talk about fun. I wanna be a hot dog for a day. Why not?”

Gleason was the Stars Hollow jack-of-all-trades, who would end up doing odd jobs around the town, such as being a handyman, working at the beauty shop, and even performing directing duties on a short film.

The Concrete Canyons star has been enjoying the quirky characters of Kirk by watching again all the episodes through his new podcast, iHeartRadio’s I Am All In...Again! with Scott Patterson.

He articulated, “I think there’s a world where if we don’t get to do any more episodes or do any more films, which I think we will, but don’t have any information on that, what could be really fun is if somebody financed a real full-length Kirk feature film. Like A Film by Kirk.”

“I think there’s a world where that could live and thrive and be number one at the box office, A Film by Kirk,” Patterson quipped.