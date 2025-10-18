Selena Gomez asks fans to leave Hailey Bieber alone

Selena Gomez defended Hailey Bieber, wife of her ex Justin Bieber, in now-deleted Instagram story.

Following Hailey's comments in WSJ Magazine interview, which some believe were directed towards the Only Murders in the Building actress, Gomez has broken her silence.

As quoted by Entertainment Tonight, Gomez took to Instagram Stories on Friday night addressing the situation.

Newly married pop star wrote in a now-deleted post, "Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever," seemingly referring to Hailey.

"It’s just about relevance, not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop," Gomez further wrote.

This comes after Hailey Bieber talked about being compared to other beauty brands in an interview to discuss her own brand Rhode's $1 billion sale to E.l.f Beauty.

The wife of Justin Bieber told the magazine, "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that."

"I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by," Hailey added which fans believe she was referring to the Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez.