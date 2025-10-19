 
Prince Andrew's move seen as 'win' for King Charles

The royal expert said, “I don't believe that relinquishing his conferred titles would have been Andrew's idea"

October 19, 2025

Prince Andrew announced on Friday that he has decided to give up royal title, the Duke of York, following Jeffrey Epstein email scandal.

Prince Andrew made the decision after discussions with brother King Charles.

Andrew’s this move is seen as "a win" for the monarch.

Royal expert Amanda Matta noted that Andrew has always denied the accusations made against him.

She told the Fox New Digital, "The denial today is harder to stomach, given the lengths the Palace has now gone to distance itself and the wider royal family from him."

The royal expert continued, “I don't believe that relinquishing his conferred titles would have been Andrew's idea. Otherwise, why didn't we see this action five years ago?"

"His continued use of ‘Prince’ also suggests to me that he sees his birthright as more important than fully disassociating himself from the royal house," she added.

Matta said Prince Andrew’s move is seen as "a win" for King Charles as he was able to cut his brother off, which was a task their mother Queen Elizabeth was unable to do.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” Andrew said in the statement released by palace.

