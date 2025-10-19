Rita Ora excites fans with new album, 2026 tour plans

Rita Ora announces new album and tour

Rita Ora is planning a new album as well as a tour for 2026

The Anywhere hitmaker has explained that she wants to release and tour her fourth studio record next year after concentrating on other elements of her career - such as her acting work - in recent times.

Speaking to a Melbourne radio station, Rita said: "There's definitely an album coming.”

She further mentioned, "I'm really focused on this record and I'm coming out to tour - I haven't toured an album since 2018.”

"My career has been so interesting. I've done film, TV, so kind of outwards. In the new year, I'm going inwards - to clean up shop and lead with intention," the For You singer mentioned.

Rita revealed that she plans to tour in both Australia and New Zealand as the region has become her "second home" since she married Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi in 2022.

"I'm 100 per cent going to tour Australia, then to New Zealand and then back again - it's like my second home," the 34-year-old singer confirmed.

Additionally, Rita also announced that she be releasing a fly-on-the-wall documentary that would have eight years’ worth of footage.

The Joy talent told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve been filming myself for the past eight years and one day I’m going to have to use that footage.”

"I’ve had dressing rooms flooding, my outfit not arriving in time. Sometimes I’ve not had a make-up artist and I’ve had to hide under my sunglasses," Rita Ora told the outlet at that time.