Inside Callum Turner and Dua Lipa's long distance love

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner exchanged rings in 2024

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 19, 2025

Callum Turner recently opened up about how he and Dua Lipa manage to maintain a healthy bond despite their demanding careers.

In his latest interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the Fantastic Beasts actor shared that despite constantly being on the move, he and the Houdini singer always make time for each other.

“FaceTime is a wonderful thing,” he said. 

“And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan.”

Moreover, Turner explained that no matter how packed their schedules get, they make an effort to prioritise shared moments, even if it means catching a short flight just to spend a day or two together.

“If you can go for two days, just f****** go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory,” he added.

The actor went on to recall a recent whirlwind trip that perfectly captured their commitment to one another.

“I just flew to Boston for two days and I was exhausted but we had a really nice time,” Turner said. 

“We went to an incredible restaurant, Neptune or something — I always forget the name of places. It was one of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to in my life and I did it with her, so I’m glad I went,” he concluded.

