Kim Kardashian conceals her face at Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian makes unrecognizable appearance at Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian made a stunning appearance at the Academy Museum Gala.

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the SKIMS founder turned heads as she made a faceless appearance at the fifth annual gala.

Kim Kardashian at Academy Museum Gala

Kim wore a striking outfit but concealed her face and hair with nude-coloured mask.

The reality TV star donned a strapless corseted gown from the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection.

She accessorized it with matching long nude nails and matching face mask.

On her Instagram Stories, Kim posted photos of herself posing in the stunning outfit.

'All's Fair' star turns heads at Academy Museum Gala

This comes after Kim Kardashian made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Ryan Murphy legal drama All's Fair.

For her look, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star donned a Schiaparelli Couture structured halterneck gown.

She completed her look with sleek high hair bun.

In Hulu's upcoming show All's Fair, Kim plays the role of Allura Grant, a high-powered Los Angeles divorce lawyer.

Notably, the SKIMS founder is also one of the show's executive producers.