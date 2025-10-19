Kim Kardashian follows Kanye West's fashion style?

Kim Kardashian wears mask after Ye's interview

Kanye West is known for wearing masks in public appearances, which is said to be his fashion statement for seeking privacy, among other reasons for wearing them.



But unlike her ex-husband, when Kim Kardashian covered her full face at the Academy Museum Gala, her statement seems to be meant to draw attention.

Her nude-coloured mask became the talk of the town, as Glenn Martens is the designer of the outfit, including her corseted gown, which is part of the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection.

Kim Kardashian

The reality star, in a chat with Variety on the red carpet, gives an insight about her look, which she says – especially the mask – made her difficult to see properly.

“You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favourite makeup artist, Mario, from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it," she adds.

Her appearance in a mask came after the mom-of-four opened up about co-parenting with Kanye.

It's worth noting the mask has become a signature style for Ye, as reportedly the last time he wore it in public was at the Super Bowl 2024.

However, in July of last year, he posted a photo on his social media platform, where he was wearing a green mask underneath a hoodie.