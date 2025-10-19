 
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham's Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary features Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz footage

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Tensions within the Beckham household continues as Brooklyn Beckham avoids question about his mom Victoria Beckham's documentary.

Victoria's latest Netflix docuseries features a footage of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz despite the ongoing family feud.

Now, at the NYC Wine & Food Festival, which Brooklyn hosted alongside American cook Rachael Ray, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria was asked for his thoughts on his mom's latest Netflix docuseries.

In response to Daily Mail reporter's question, Brooklyn went quiet and turned around.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in Victoria Beckham's docuseries.

Notably, the young couple's feud with the Beckham family intensified after they missed David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025.

Moreover, they also missed Victoria Beckham's birthday celebration and her Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month.

