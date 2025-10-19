Glen Powell makes shocking revelation about 'The Running Man' filming

Glen Powell reveals challenge he faced filming THIS 'Running Man' scene

Glen Powell opened up about filming The Running Man in winter.

Discussing the film at New York Comic Con, the actor shared one of the most surreal BTS moment from the film.

Powell said, "That towel scene."

Adding, "Edgar asked me to do [a] towel scene in the summertime. We shot that in February in Bulgaria."

“We become friends really fast," the actor joked.

Moreover, the actor also told People Magazine about some unexpected moments from his filming experience.

He said, "There's some stuff where you'll probably see some authentic reactions when I fall down the side of a building."

"They let out a cable loose a little before I thought it was going to be let loose, which, you know, if you fall even just a couple feet down the side of a building when you're not expecting it, it's a little nerve-wracking," Powell shared.

The actor went on to add, "There's another [stunt] that we have [where] there were a few more explosions that hit me in the face [than expected], and a fire extinguisher that exploded before it was supposed to that definitely took me by surprise."

"I always try to film the rehearsal. I always try to keep myself surprised because that's all the good stuff. You never want to be too surefooted on a set," Glen Powell added.

The Running Man is set to release on November 14, 2025.