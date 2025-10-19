Michael J. Fox makes shock admission about 'Back to the Future' co-star

Photo: Michael J. Fox recalls 'Back to the Future' co-star's eccentric behaviour

Michael J. Fox has made a shocking revelation about his Back to the Future co-star.

As per the latest findings of Fox News, Michael J. Fox has revealed that his Back to the Future co-star Crispin Glover “created friction” during the making of the iconic 1985 film.

Fox, who famously played Marty McFly, opened up about the behind-the-scenes tensions in his new memoir Future Boy.

He shared that while he knew Glover before the movie, working alongside him turned out to be more unpredictable than expected.

“He never did the same thing the same way twice,” Fox, 65, recalled, explaining that Glover's eccentric behavior on set often threw the crew off balance.

Photo: Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future'

Glover, who played Marty's father George McFly, reportedly had “his own ideas” about how the character should behave and these ideas that did not always align with those of director Robert Zemeckis or the production team.

“Nobody puts Crispin in a box,” Fox wrote. “But that didn’t prevent the camera crew from literally building a box around him.”