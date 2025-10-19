Robert De Niro makes strong political speech

Robert De Niro urges Americans to 'stand up'

Robert De Niro is a known critic of Donald Trump, so in his latest speech after No Kings protests, he yet again slams the current U.S. president.



“We can’t let up,” he says in an interview with MSNBC. “Cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House."

The Academy Award winner continues, "He does not want to leave the White House. He will not leave the White House. Anybody thinks he, oh, he’ll do this, he’ll do that. It’s just deluding themselves.”

“The Republicans, most of all, because they know, but they’re going along with it. It’s a classic bully situation."

"We see it, and there’s no other way to face a bully; you have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That’s the only way this is going to work," Robert notes.

In addition to him, other stars from Hollywood also joined the protests against Trump; they are Spike Lee, Mark Ruffalo, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ben Stiller.

It's worth noting close to seven million people reportedly attended No Kings protests.