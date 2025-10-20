Adam Brody talks about working with wife Leighton Meester in 'Nobody Wants This'

Adam Brody reveals why he loves working with wife Leighton Meester

Adam Brody has opened up about how it feels like to work alongside his wife Leighton Meester, who joined Nobody Wants This for season 2.

Speaking with People Magazine at the premiere of Netflix series, Brody said, "Driving to work together and getting a little alone time. It's sort of a date night."

In Nobody Wants This, Meester will play the role of Abbey. Previously, she told the outlet about the show that "I don't know what I can tell you, but I do inevitably stir up some drama there."

"Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I've been so lucky to get to know everybody involved ... [and they've all] been so kind and welcoming," she said.

Adding, "I was really taken by everybody's kindness and their talent, and how that whole show came together."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who tied the knot in 2014 are parents to two children.