 
Geo News

Adam Brody talks about working with wife Leighton Meester in 'Nobody Wants This'

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester star in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Adam Brody reveals why he loves working with wife Leighton Meester
Adam Brody reveals why he loves working with wife Leighton Meester

Adam Brody has opened up about how it feels like to work alongside his wife Leighton Meester, who joined Nobody Wants This for season 2.

Speaking with People Magazine at the premiere of Netflix series, Brody said, "Driving to work together and getting a little alone time. It's sort of a date night."

In Nobody Wants This, Meester will play the role of Abbey. Previously, she told the outlet about the show that "I don't know what I can tell you, but I do inevitably stir up some drama there."

"Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I've been so lucky to get to know everybody involved ... [and they've all] been so kind and welcoming," she said.

Adding, "I was really taken by everybody's kindness and their talent, and how that whole show came together."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, who tied the knot in 2014 are parents to two children.

Kim Kardashian follows Kanye West's fashion style?
Kim Kardashian follows Kanye West's fashion style?
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham's Netflix docuseries
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham's Netflix docuseries
Sylvestor Stallone's wife makes rare confession about marriage
Sylvestor Stallone's wife makes rare confession about marriage
'Boston Blue' star calls for Tom Selleck cameo
'Boston Blue' star calls for Tom Selleck cameo
'Incredible': Star describes 'Euphoria' season 3
'Incredible': Star describes 'Euphoria' season 3
'The Little Mermaid' star reveals what made her Ariel
'The Little Mermaid' star reveals what made her Ariel
Inside Callum Turner and Dua Lipa's long distance love
Inside Callum Turner and Dua Lipa's long distance love
'After the Hunt' final scene explained video
'After the Hunt' final scene explained