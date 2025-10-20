Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers reacts to courtroom arrest

Photo: Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers speaks out on courtroom arrest

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of Denise Richards, has finally spoken out following his recent courtroom arrest.

It is noteworthy that Richards had gone public with domestic violence allegations against Phypers in July while seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) against him.

In court filings, she accused her estranged spouse of being abusive throughout their eight-year relationship.

As per the latest report by Us Weekly, Phypers addressed his courtroom arrest via his spokesperson.

“We can confirm that Aaron Phypers was, in fact, arrested near the end of the family law court day on October 17, 2025, and was later released on bail,” his representative said.

The statement continued, “We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe it is most likely based upon the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr. Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceeding, which she claims occurred nearly four years ago."

"If so, we expect that the evidence will demonstrate Mr. Phypers’ innocence and that he will be acquitted.”

Eyewitnesses told Us Weekly that Phypers was arrested “outside the court and taken down a nearby escalator.”

“[He] did not come back into [the] hallway,” the insider added. “Denise is here. She’s calm and talking to her team.”

According to the outlet, Phypers and his lawyers appeared “confused” by the turn of events and “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested.”

He was later released on a $200,000 bond and even posed for a photograph with his bail bondsman upon release.