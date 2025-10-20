Jennifer Lawrence recounts hilarious anecdote about Robert Pattinson

Photo: Jennifer Lawrence recalls feeding Robert Pattinson 'garbage'

Jennifer Lawrence has shared a hilarious anecdote about Robert Pattinson.

During her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled the time she accidentally served Robert Pattinson leftovers straight from her trash can.

“He was like, ‘Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you,’” Lawrence said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God! Come over!’ Because Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals.”

However, the excitement of an impromptu visit quickly turned into panic when she realized she had nothing to serve him.

“He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry,’” she explained.

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah! Come in, come in!’ But he goes to the bathroom, and I do have food—just… in the trash.”

To the horror of her friends, Lawrence began digging through her garbage for something edible.

“While he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can,” she admitted, mimicking her friends’ shocked reactions. “And I’m like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine!’”

In addition to this, the actress shared that Pattinson, unaware, ate the meal happily and even asked for seconds.

“He was like, ‘I’m still hungry, is there more?’ And I said, ‘Well, there is, but it’s in the garbage.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I don’t mind,’” Lawrence recalled, laughing.

She recalled, “He just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it.”