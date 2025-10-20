Gabrielle Union shares 'iconic' plans for her 53rd birthday

Gabrielle Union says she is giving her 'younger self grace for not being perfect'

Gabrielle Union has opened up about how she wants to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

On Friday, October 10, the 52-year-old American actress and model attended the Peabody Trailblazer Award ceremony honoring Questlove, where she conversed with PEOPLE magazine and shared that she will be in Italy for shooting on October 29, the day she will mark her 53rd birthday.

Union, who will be accompanied by her husband Dwyane Wade, an NBA star in Italy, said, “Hopefully my husband takes me out on the town.”

The Perfect Find star went on to add that celebrating her birthday in “such a romantic, beautiful and fun city” with “a couple of cocktails” will be “iconic.”

When the reporter asked her about how it feels to “still be that girl,” she burst into laughter and gave a touching reply.

Union laughingly quipped, “Am I that lady now?” adding, “I am proud. I’m proud of myself and I’m finally giving my younger self grace for not being perfect and still being open to learning.”

“And my grandmother lived to be 110 years old, so I got a good 60-plus years to continue to make myself proud,” she noted.