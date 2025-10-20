Oliver Hudson claims his 40s were 'just a grind'

Oliver Hudson says his family is his life's 'greatest accomplishment'

Oliver Hudson has revealed how he wants his 50s to be.

The Hollywood actor and podcaster, who turned 49 on September 7, was caught in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine and opened up about the milestone he will achieve in 2026 by turning 50.

Hudson told the outlet that he wants to live his 50s with a different approach as compared to how he navigated life in his 40s.

Articulating his thoughts, he said, "I'm 49 now and I'm pushing 50, and I think for the first time it might impact me a little bit — meaning just this idea, this revelation that holy s***, I'm 50 years old.”

The Grown Ups 2 star added, "I think when you hit that age, you do start that reflection: 'Well, what have I done?' And if you're going to look back at your life, there are so many accomplishments and so many failures that have brought you to that moment.”

"And I would say my family is my greatest accomplishment,” the son of Goldie Hawn admitted, showing his love for his family.

Hudson went on to confess that his 40s were “fun” but when he delves deep into what he actually achieved in the decade, he finds “just a grind.”

"You're just working, you're working and you're striving not just in your career, but on personal levels, just to try to be a better human being, to understand your shortcomings and try to fix them,” the Happy Gilmore 2 actor noted.