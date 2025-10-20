Victoria Beckham makes special gesture for son Cruz's girlfriend amid Brooklyn-Nicola tensions

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her son Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel's special day.

The 51-year-old singer and fashion designer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to mark Cruz's girlfriend's 30th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Spice Girls alum penned down a sweet note to Jackie along with a few snaps of the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday, we hope you have an amazing day," Victoria began the tribute.

The mom of four went on to say, "And can’t wait to celebrate with you,"

Expressing her love from the Beckham family for Jackie, Victoria gushed, "We all love you @jackie.apostel."

The snaps include Jackie and Victoria photo while seated at the back seat of a chauffeured car and an image of Cruz planting a kiss on Jackie's cheek.

Moreover, David Beckham also penned down a sweet note, writing, "Happy birthday to a very special person inside and out."

"Thank you for making my son the best version of himself," he expressed his gratitude.

For those unversed, Cruz and Jacke first began dating in June 2024 and made their romance public on Instagram in October of same year. They have an age difference of almost 10 years with Cruz being 20 years old and Jackie 30 years old.

It is pertinent to mention that Victoria and Beckham have some tensions going on with oldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Pelts reported during David's 50th birthday bash after the pair's absence from David's celebrations.