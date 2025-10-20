Brandy explains what really happened amid abrupt mid-show exit

Brandy addresses health scare after sudden show halt

Brandy has finally addressed the sudden ending of her concert mid performance.

The 46-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to make a sincere apology for leaving the stage in the middle of her performance with Monica on Saturday, October 18 during their The Boy Is Mine Tour at the United Center in Chicago

The Missing You singer revealed that excessive rehearsals before the show left her dehydrated and she ended up with "feelings of wanting to faint."

She noted that her team eventually had to end the concert to prioritize her "well being."

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers,” Brandy began.

She went on to explain, “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

The Right Here singer added: “I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone's best efforts."