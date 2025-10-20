'The Diplomat' star Keri Russell shares stance on Hollywood beauty trends

Keri Russell opens up about rejecting Hollywood beauty trends

Keri Russell says she likes her look better amid industry's plastic surgery craze.

The actress, 49, made the admission in a recent interview about season 3 of the Netflix’s political drama The Diplomat.

“I’m totally empathetic,” Russell said, reflecting on the pressures women face about looks, dress, and hair. “It’s such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is.”

She said she enjoys portraying US Ambassador Kate Wyler, who reacts crankily and rudenly to superficial judgments. “I love it. I find it delightful,” Russell added.

The actress also noted that conversations about beauty extend beyond the screen. “Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now — men, women, 20-year-olds,” she told the magazine.

“We’re inundated with these movie stars. Even though they might be 50 or 60, they look amazing.”

She added, “I watch this show and I’m like, I do not look like that. I like the way I look on the show, and it’s amazing that I feel like that’s strange, but it is.”

Russell also highlighted a playful nod to her hair in season 3’s fourth episode. Her character snaps at her secret service double for commenting on her messy hair. “It’s not like I don’t wash it. I do. And I comb it,” the character said. “It’s a style. That style is: not looking like you spend hours [doing your hair].”

Season 3 of The Diplomat is now streaming on Netflix.