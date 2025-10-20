Amy Robach's engagement to T.J. Holmes sparks concern among close friends

Amy Robach’s pals still divided over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's pals seemingly need some more time to welcome the pair's relationship wholeheartedly.

As per a recent report by Page Six, sources revealed that Robach’s friends didn’t cheer her engagement to Holmes.

Some of the TV personality's pals still aren’t fully supportive of her relationship with Holmes, especially since both have been married twice before.'

“I don’t know many people who like T.J. She still has her besties and anyone who truly cares wants her [to be] happy,” a source said.

But private conversations "aren’t of excitement," they added.

This is not the first time Robach's friends have shown resistance. During the beginning of Robach's romance with Holmes her friends were reportedly worried that she sacrificed her high paying TV job for the relationship.

Another insider said at the time that she was “painting a picture of how happy in love they are," while another insider described the couple as "best friends."

Despite the backlash, Robach and Holmes seem unfazed and on October 14 they announced that they have reached a new milestone in their relationship.

“We’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach announced on their Amy & TJ podcast.

“We’re actually surprised that we’re just now talking about it. We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to,” Holmes added.

The pair even joked how no one noticed Robach's engagement ring during her latest public appearance.