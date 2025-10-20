Kevin Costner's ex wife Christine Baumgartner ties knot with his former pal

Kevin Costner's ex-wife marries his former friend

Kevin Costner's ex wife Christine Baumgartner tied the knot with the actor's former pal Josh Connor.

A close pal of the pair reported to People that the couple held their nuptials on Saturday, in Santa Barbara, California.

"It was magical — truly," the attendee told the outlet. "The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious."

A second guest shared, "The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening. Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony."

Moreover, a friend of the pair said that Baumgartner and Connor are thrilled to "building an authentic, joy-filled life together."

"They are embracing the peace of this new beginning—focusing on the everyday moments that matter most," the pal added.

For the unversed, Costner and Baumgartner parted ways in May 2023 after almost two decades of marriage. The former couple also share three kids together.