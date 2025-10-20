Callum Turner shares cute story of meeting fiancée Dua Lipa

Callum Turner recalls sweet moment he met fiancée Dua Lipa

Callum Turner has revealed his first line that sparked romance with Dua Lipa.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 35-year-old actor recalled meeting the 30-year-old pop star over drinks before a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

“We sat next to each other and realised we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” Turner said. The book was Trust by Hernán Díaz. “I had just finished the first chapter and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’ ”

Turner described the moment as something straight out of a movie. “In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment],” he said.

Rumors of a romance began in January 2024 when Turner and Lipa were seen together after the Masters of the Air premiere in London. Their relationship became more public later that month when they were spotted packing on PDA during a Los Angeles date night at Sushi Park.

The couple went Instagram official in July 2024, when Lipa shared photos and videos of Turner from Glastonbury Festival, followed by their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala.

Earlier this year, Lipa confirmed their engagement in a chat with British Vogue, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”