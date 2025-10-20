Piers Morgan hints at running for UK prime minister

 
Piers Morgan promises a tougher approach on issues like the NHS, immigration, and roads

Geo News Digital Desk
October 20, 2025

Piers Morgan has hinted he could one day run for UK prime minister.

The 60-year-old broadcaster and journalist made the comments in a conversation with Saga Magazine, joking about the possibility of “PM for PM.”

He said people are fed up with the government over the NHS, immigration, and roads.

“What would be in my manifesto?” Morgan said. “A 1% tax on income that would go straight to the NHS, and taking a leaf from Trump, I’d tell President Macron that unless he acted on the migrant boats, we’d tax French imports by 1,000%. It’s time to get tough.”

Morgan, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, also reflected on his health and fitness. He revealed he’s paying more attention to diet and exercise, including taking up boxing — “and no, it’s not because I keep getting into fights,” he quipped.

He recalled that the only person to ever land a punch on him was Jeremy Clarkson at the 2004 Press Awards, leaving him with a “Harry Potter scar” above his temple.

