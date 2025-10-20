Debbie Harry chooses THIS A-list actor to play her in biopic

Debbie Harry reveals she wants Florence Pugh to portray her in a biopic

Debbie Harry just revealed that she wants Florence Pugh to portray her in a biopic.

"If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven," the Blondie front woman recently told The Sunday Times.

"I just think she's a great actor, and she could do anything," she added.

Additionally, the Oscar-nominated actress previously has expressed interest in portraying Harry when she was asked what famous people she would like to play.

"Blondie, just because she's so cool," the English actor shared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2020, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Pugh is known for her role as Yelena Belova in the MCU and is also a musician. Most recently, she appeared in Yungblud’s music video, Zombie.

Harry released her book Face It: A Memoir in 2019, in which she described her path to stardom as she became a global superstar of the 1970s.

She also detailed how she overcame heroin addiction, bankruptcy and reflected on Blondie breaking up.

Back in 2007, Kristen Dunst revealed that she met with Harry about a biopic that never came to existence.

"I met with Debbie in Miami, and we both hit it off," she told news agency Reuters at that time.

"We're both Jersey girls, and she wants me to play her. It's like the most amazing thing! I will work so hard, because she is the coolest woman of all time!" Dunst concluded at that time.