Kim Zolciak spotted with Kyle Mowitz amid his $100M divorce case

Kim Zolciak was photographed with new boyfriend Kyle Mowitz on Saturday, amid his ongoing $100 million divorce battle with Jillian Green.

On October 18, the 47-year-old TV personality was spotted leaving Kyle's house in Georgia.

In the pictures obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum can be seen flashing her toned abs in a black cropped t-shirt, sweatpants, and comfy shoes.

Meanwhile, Kyle wears a gray T-shirt, navy blue shorts, and a baseball cap.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim and Kyle have been dating since the spring.

Recently, an insider spilled to TMZ that Kim and Kyle are spending "a ton of time together" and are "happy together" in their romance.

The confidant further told the outlet that the couple are "super serious" about their new relationship.

Much like Kim, who announced her separation from Kroy Biermann in 2023, Kyle is going through his own messy divorce with Jillian.

For those unversed, Kim tied the knot with Kroy on November 11, 2011, in a lavish $1 million wedding held at their Georgia mansion. The former couple welcomed four kids during their relationship.