Limp Bizkit star Fred Durst remembers late bassist Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst pays tribute to late bassist Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst just paid a heartfelt tribute to late bassist, Sam Rivers.

On Saturday, the nu metal band had released a joint statement in which they announced that Rivers had passed away at the age of 48, with no cause of death being disclosed.

Taking to his official Instagram, Durst posted an eight-minute-long video in which he reflected on his long friendship with Rivers.

"Sam Rivers, the legend, truly. Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person," he began.

He then recalled how he discovered the musician when he saw Rivers "killing it on the bass" while playing with another band in Jacksonville, Florida in the 1990s.

"I saw Sam play, and I was blown away," the 55-year-old recalled fondly.

"He was playing a five-string bass too, I'd never really seen someone using a five-string bass. He was so smooth and good and he stood out. I could hear nothing else but Sam, everything disappeared besides his gift," Durst said.

The My Way rocker also revealed in the video that he cried "gallons of tears" over Rivers’ loss.

"It's so tragic that he's not here right now, and I've gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday,” Durst mentioned sentimentally.

He continued, “And I'm thinking, 'Gosh, Sam's a legend, you know? He did it, he lived it,' We rocked stadiums together, we've been around the world together, shared so many moments together, and I know that wherever Sam is right now, he's smiling and feeling like, 'Man, I did it.' And man, did he do it."

"I'm super, super grateful and I miss him terribly already. All the support and love I've seen out there online is overwhelming, he really did have an impact on the world. His music and his gift is the one that's going to keep on giving. I just love him so much," Fred Durst concluded.