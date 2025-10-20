Victoria Beckham shows bond with David at home

Victoria shares playful moment with David Beckham on social media

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for nearly 30 years. This time is enough to build a strong bond and sizzling chemistry.



This is all on display in the story the fashion designer shares on her Instagram. It shows the ex-footballer cooking a meal for the family in the kitchen.

Do you want any help in the kitchen?" Victoria jokingly asks in a series of clips she shares on social media.

"Absolutely not. Stay away," her husband hilarously replies as he prepares what the 51-year-old describes as a 'Sunday roast'.

The Spice Girls alum, however, did not step back as she continued, "What do you mean, just stay away? I'm prepared to help."

"Well, we are not making a ham and cheese toastie," says David as he is seen busy working in the kitchen.

The humorous caption of this exchange was, "I won't take it personally!" by her, as another story shows the meal has been served to the guests on a dining table.

For years, David and Victoria shared their playful moments with the fans on social media. The pair tied the knot in 1999. They share four children.