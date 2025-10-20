AJ McLean reflects on upcoming music: ‘I'm proud of it'

AJ McLean opens up about his upcoming EP ‘Hi, My Name Is Alex'

AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys star, just opened up about his upcoming EP, Hi, My Name Is Alex.

"I finally realised that I can love myself today, which I do. I can look at myself in the mirror," he shared in an interview that will air today on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and promoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Backstreet's Back singer said his solo project took four years in the making and will be released on November 27.

"I'm so thankful and grateful for the fans that have waited so patiently for this. I promise you it's worth the wait," he said.

The LP, which will have the title Hi, My Name is Alexander James, will be released in January 2026.

"I'm proud of it," he said, adding, "It's been an incredible journey, kind of finding my way outside of Backstreet Boys, you know, this kind of journey of self-discovery and really finding my true happiness. I just celebrated four years sober, so where I am today shows in the music."

The singer also confessed a realization that he came to an understanding that "AJ is a character in a band."

"It doesn't define me as who I am. I want the world to get to know Alex... I want everyone to kind of get to know me as me. There's not that much of a difference between the two, but one is part of a group, part of a team, and then me on my own," AJ McLean concluded.