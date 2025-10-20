Jennifer Garner flashes 'winning smile' while delivering meals to children

Jennifer Garner showed off her philanthropic side on Sunday when she was spotted delivering meals to children in Los Angeles.

On October 19, the 13 Going on 30 actress was seen delivering nutritious meals to kids as part of a program, A Million Meals.

Jennifer's Once Upon a Farm company and the non-profit Save the Children are working together on the program.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress can be seen in a green Once Upon a Farm sweatshirt with gray-blue camouflage leggings.

For those unversed, Jennifer founded the Once Upon a Farm company in 2015 to create "more nutritious, convenient, and delicious baby food" options.

Last week, the Alias actress took to her Instagram handle and posted several photos and videos of herself riding in tractors and doing farm work.

"Farmers are the heart of our country. Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen," Jennifer captioned the post.



