Big update on new 'The Hunger Games' movie

Elle Fanning gives major update on 'The Hunger Games' prequel

As the work on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is ongoing, Elle Fanning, who essays Effie Trinket, has shared an update about her role.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she says, “I’m almost done with my section. Effie is on the screen now.”

She made these remarks during her Saturday appearance at the Academy Museum Gala. Elle plays a younger version of the stylist at the Capitol, as the upcoming movie will show the story of 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games.

Meanwhile, in the first four movies, Elizabeth Banks portrayed Effie, as the Maleficent star reveals she has her blessing for the role.

Elizabeth Banks plays Effie Trinket, an over-the-top stylist in 'The Hunger Games'

“I’ve met her before, and she actually was so kind, and she sent me these beautiful flowers and said, ‘May the odds be ever in your favour.’ We texted a little bit. She made that role iconic and so lovable, and so I hope I can live up to what she did for the fans," the actress shares.

It's worth noting that Francis Lawrence, who has a rich history of directing for the franchise, will serve as the director.

In addition, the movie's cast includes Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, and Ralph Fiennes.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit cinemas on Nov 20, 2026.