'Real Housewives' stars back friend amid legal trouble

Wendy Osefo, a reality star in Real Housewives, recently landed in legal trouble along with her husband, Eddie, as they were arrested over fraud charges.



As the proceedings against the couple are ongoing, her Bravo co-stars at the show are showing their support to her.

Stacey Rusch, under the post of Wendy, writes, “Love you.” To this, Wendy replies, “@msstaceyrusch Thank you for being a true friend and sister. I love you.”

Cynthia Bailey also showers her support for the embattled star; she drops three red heart emojis in the comment section.

Likewise, Jacqueline Blake, who joined the reality show in the seventh season, pens, "He always shows up in our darkest times. Stay strong for them babies.”

These comments came under the social post of Wendy, who earlier broke her silence on her arrest. "And through it all, GOD remains faithful. Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and, most importantly, my family during this time. We are forever grateful."

Over their arrest, the pair's rep gives the latest update about them to Us Weekly, "Dr Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits."

“They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court," the spox continues.

"At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead."

It is worth noting Real Housewives star Wendy and her husband Eddie have been accused of making a fraud on their insurance claims after alleging valuable items from their home were stolen while they were away on a trip to Jamaica last year.

On Oct. 9, they were taken into custody on Oct. 9. After their arrest, the duo got bail for $50,000 each.