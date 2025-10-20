 
Meghan Markle puts Prince Archie at risk with a massive dumpster fire

Meghan Markle is turning her children’s life into something ‘toxic’

Geo News Digital Desk
October 20, 2025

A major decision Meghan Markle took early on for her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has started to ring alarm bells.

The expert that brought this to the forefront is reputation expert Eric Schiffer.

He spoke to Express while delivering a verdict, and warned that Meghan’s decision to hide her children’s faces, for the sake of privacy has a risk of becoming incredibly “toxic curiosity” in the years to come.

Reason being the two young royal kids on the other side of the pond will look more and more like a ‘hot commodity’.

In an effort to explain further he was also quoted saying, “she’s running the scarcity play. She teases the silhouette to prime demand and cash the reveal.”

So much so that “every cropped clip is a breadcrumb trail to a seismic payday,” as of right now.

However, for Mr Schiffer, “hiding faces manufactures toxic curiosity and done too long, it can turn into a dumpster fire of resentment.”

In light of that he admitted, “I recommend she protect the children from the brand and don’t make them the brand. If she flips the switch, do it once, on her platform, with purpose with charity tie-in, protective terms, hard limits.”

