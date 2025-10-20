 
Neil Young was ‘really sick' before Chrome Hearts reveals old pal

Neil Young’s longtime bandmate Micah Nelson, revealed how ‘sick’ the singer was

October 20, 2025

According to longtime bandmate Micah Nelson, Neil Young was feeling "really sick" and "drained" before he formed the Chrome Hearts.

Micah, who is the son of country legend Willie Nelson - played with Young with Promise of The Real and Crazy Horse before becoming part of the Chrome Hearts line-up and he revealed that the rocker went through a very tough time after his 2024 tour with Crazy Horse was halted due to a number of health issues within the group.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "I knew how bummed out Neil was. He wasn’t feeling like making music. He was really sick. He was trying to get over that, and just get his energy back.”

Micah continued, "And then he was really bummed out about what happened, and how it all went down. And that just kind of drained him a lot, and doused this flame.

"I was like: 'Is Neil fading away? This is unacceptable,'" he declared as any good friend would.

"I’d call him a lot and check in on him and remind him how he’s not old. I was like: 'Do whatever you got to do, man. Take your time. I get it. Recharge. The tank has got to fill back up, and that can take time, but whenever you want to do the thing again, just call me up and I’m ready to go,'”

"I kept that idea going and reminding him that he didn’t play for four years, and he felt the rust. And then it took a few years once he started again to really, really get back in the groove," Micah Nelson concluded of Neil Young.

