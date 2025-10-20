 
Jacob Elordi gives thrilling update about 'Euphoria' season 3

'Euphoria 3' will debut on HBO in spring 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
October 20, 2025

Jacob Elordi has recently offered some exciting updates about the much-awaited third season of Euphoria.

During a candid interview with Variety at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet on Sunday, the 28-year-old actor revealed what fans can expect in the new season.

 “It was incredible, man. It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before," he said.

Talking about the filming, the actor shared, “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files.”

 “So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited," explained the Frankenstein star.

Later, in the interview, Jacob also praised the series creator, Sam Levinson. He said that Sam “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

As per the latest reports, the third installment of Euphoria will consist of eight episodes. The series will debut on HBO in spring 2026.

